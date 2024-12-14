PMC proposes demolition of Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar causeway

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed the demolition of the 55-year-old Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar causeway connecting Omkareshwar Temple to the Vriddheshwar Siddheshwar Ghat in the Mutha riverbed as it no longer serves as a significant transportation route for vehicles or pedestrians. The 50-metre-long and 4.7-metre-wide Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar causeway has become more of a local utility than serving as a transportation route for vehicles/pedestrians. (MAHENDRA KOHLE/ HT PHOTO)

The PMC has placed a proposal for the demolition of the causeway before the city improvement committee for the latter’s approval. Once the proposal is approved by the city improvement committee, the demolition process will begin.

The 50-metre-long and 4.7-metre-wide Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar causeway has become more of a local utility than serving as a transportation route for vehicles/pedestrians. Citizens primarily use it for activities like crossing the river, washing vehicles, fishing, and cleaning animals.

The PMC had conducted an audit of the causeway only to find that repairing the structure would cost ₹39 lakh but extend its lifespan by eight years only. Given these limitations, PMC officials decided that demolition would be a more practical and cost-effective solution. Furthermore, ever since the construction of newer bridges like Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge and Jayantrao Tilak Bridge, usage of the causeway has seen a sharp decline. These modern bridges adequately meet the transportation needs of the area, reducing the relevance of older structures.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief superintendent engineer, project department, said, “Over the years, the Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar causeway has deteriorated significantly and has become unsafe for use. Each monsoon, the bridge suffers from severe waterlogging and accumulation of debris in the riverbed, exacerbating its condition. Potholes appear frequently, making it risky for users besides requiring constant repairs.”

“Demolishing the bridge is expected to bring multiple benefits. Firstly, it will reduce the recurring expenditure on repairs and maintenance. Secondly, it will enhance the efficiency of PMC’s riverside development project, as the removal of the bridge will improve the flow of the river. During monsoons, the absence of the bridge will prevent waterlogging and accumulation of debris, thereby mitigating flood risks in the area,” Deshmukh said.