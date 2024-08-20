PMC to expedite land acquisition for Katraj flyover landing

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to speed up the land acquisition process for the Katraj flyover landing work and release compensation as early as possible. The state government has allocated ₹ 140 crore in funds to land acquisition for the project but after three months of disbursement of state government funds, the same is not to be utilised. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, PMC commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale inspected the Katraj flyover project as well as the Katraj-Kondhwa Road-widening project. Later, he held a meeting at Rajasa Society.

Sudhir Chavan, executive engineer of the PMC road department who is handling the project, said, “The PMC commissioner has given priority to the flyover landing work as it will help complete the flyover work as early as possible. At present, both work on the flyover and widening of the Katraj-Kondhwa Road has ground to a halt due to land acquisition.”

“The state has disbursed money for land acquisition. There are around 30 landowners affected due to the Katraj flyover landing. All these landowners are ready to handover land to the PMC. Now, we will conduct surveys of the land and measure the land and calculate the compensation money. It will take more than 15 days to complete the process of land measurement,” Chavan said.

The state government has allocated ₹140 crore in funds to land acquisition for the project but after three months of disbursement of state government funds, the same is not to be utilised. The municipal administration is negotiating with landowners, offering compensation in the form of FSI, TDR, or cash.

Jan. 2025 deadline to complete flyover

Mahesh Patil, executive engineer of NHAI of PWD, said, “We have completed more than 50% flyover work. If the PMC hands over the land to the landing or flyover, we will try to complete work as early as possible. We have set a deadline to complete work by January 2025.”

The purpose of the Katraj flyover is to ease the flow of traffic from Navale Bridge to Kondhwa directly from Wonder City to Rajas Society via the flyover without coming to Katraj Chowk.

Commuting on the new flyover will reduce vehicular queues around the PMPML bus stand, Katraj Mandai or along Satara Road and Wonder City. As a result, the problem of traffic at Katraj Chowk and Rajas Chowk will be solved.

The flyover passes through the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Museum and the central government has allocated ₹169.15 crore in funds for this work. The flyover is a six-lane one and its length is 1,326 metres.

Poor condition of Katraj-Kondhwa Road

Whereas the Katraj-Kondhwa Road faces heavy traffic and numerous potholes due to incomplete widening work. This has led to significant traffic jams and dangerous driving conditions. The administration has been filling potholes temporarily but it has worsened the road’s condition.