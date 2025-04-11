PMC raises hands as private tanker operators overcharge amid growing water scarcity

Amid growing water scarcity, private water tanker operators in the city especially in its eastern parts, are under fire for overcharging housing societies and residents. Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed helplessness stating that the pricing of private water tankers is beyond its jurisdiction. The spike is putting a serious strain on housing society budgets, prompting residents to demand intervention from the district administration and state government to curb the allegedly exploitative practice. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In areas like NIBM Annexe, Mohammed Wadi, Undri, Kharadi, Wagholi and Aundh, water tankers that were previously priced at ₹700 are now being sold for ₹1,400 — which is double the amount, in just over two weeks. The spike is putting a serious strain on housing society budgets, prompting residents to demand intervention from the district administration and state government to curb the allegedly exploitative practice.

PMC’s water supply chief Nandkishore Jagtap said, “As far as increased pricing is concerned, we cannot take any action as it is a private business and PMC has no role in it. However, action is being taken against PMC water tanker drivers found demanding money from citizens.”

Jagtap has urged residents to report irregularities in PMC water tanker services through the toll-free number 18001030222, WhatsApp number 8888251001, or PMCCARE app. “We are also working to boost water supply in affected areas to reduce dependency on tankers,” he said.

Meanwhile, private water tanker operators are defending the price hike. Rajesh Khandve, who operates a private water tanker service in Kharadi, said, “We are buying water from private sources, and have to cover costs like fuel, drivers’ wages and vehicle maintenance. Inflation has hit us too, and it is becoming difficult to sustain our operations.”

Member of legislative council (MLC) Yogesh Tilekar told Hindustan Times that he will raise the issue in the Maharashtra legislative council. “We need a solution that is fair to both citizens and tanker operators who earn their livelihood through this service,” he said.

Whereas an investigation by Hindustan Times has revealed that the water tanker industry in Pune was worth around ₹100 crore in 2018. Experts estimate the current value of the industry to have more than doubled, given the rising demand and expanding urban limits.

Why citizens’ forums are demanding regulation of private water tankers

To prevent artificial scarcity and unjustified price hikes.

To bring tankers under legal oversight to ensure fair pricing and accountability.

To enable mandatory inspections and health standard compliance.

To enable licencing and tracking that can prevent illegal water extraction from borewells or PMC sources.

To prevent preferential supply to high-paying customers during shortages.

To ensure equitable distribution through legal mandates.

To empower consumers to lodge formal complaints against overcharging or delays.