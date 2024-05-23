PMC razes two hotels, clears 54,300 sq ft of unauthorised structures

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has razed 54,300 square feet of unauthorised construction, including two hotels — Unwind and Orilla — at Mundhwa, as part of demolition drive. PMC has razed 54,300 square feet of unauthorised construction, including two hotels at Mundhwa, as part of demolition drive. (HT)

Illegal rooftop hotels, pubs and restaurants especially in the eastern parts of the city, including Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Kharadi, Mundhwa and Vimannagar areas, faced the axe. The action was launched after a 17-year-old rammed Porsche car into a motorcycle at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning killing two persons. The minor was driving the luxury car after visiting two pubs.

The drive began after PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale held a meeting with owners of bars and restaurants who carried unauthorised expansions.

As per the civic officials, of the 60 spots identified with unauthorised hotels, restaurants and pubs, 54 have been cleared of encroachments. Some illegal constructions were made on agriculture zones. PMC cleared the unauthorised front and side margins of 44 hotels and restaurants, and seven roof top hotels.

The drive was carried out under the guidelines of city engineer Prashant Waghmare; superintendent engineer Rajesh Bankar; Rohidas Gavhane, executive engineer, building permission and construction (zone 4), along with 10 officials and 21 police staff, 45 Maharashtra Security force (MSF).

PMC used seven JCBs, 40 labourers, one jaw crusher and three breakers and cutters, according to the officials.