Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC receives 15,651 Ganesh idols at Wagholi quarry

pune news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 07:14 PM IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 15,651 Ganesh idols from 15 regional ward offices at Wagholi stone quarry till Monday

ByHT Correspondent

The civic administration collected the idols from artificial tanks erected at various locations and carried out immersion at Wagholi stone quarry as per the ritual.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “Till Monday (September 5), we collected 15,651 idols at Wagholi. The count will increase as more immersion will take place on Tuesday and the 10th day.”

