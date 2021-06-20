PMC rehabilitates 9,331 hawkers at 454 sites

The PMC has rehabilitated 9,331 hawkers and 454 fresh rehabilitation sites have been chosen for the purpose. The PMC has carried out a survey and registration of 21,000 roadside vendors and of them 20,000 have been given bonafide certificates. The anti-encroachment department stated that the rehabilitation, registration and issuance of certificates were being done as per the directions under the Street Vendors Act 2014.

Taking into account the consistently-increasing encroachments by the street vendors in the cities and the increasing difficulties that citizens face in using the road for traffic and footpaths to walk, a need was felt to design an independent policy for the street vendors of the city.

Accordingly, the Central government pronounced a separate Street Vendors Act 2014 for the street vendors of the cities, and made it applicable to urban administrative bodies of all states of the country.

The PMC has officially outlined its objective of the urban administration to appropriately rehabilitate such street vending businessmen who are found sitting on the streets and footpaths of every city to conduct their business, by making systematic plans along the roads of the city or by building small platform markets on the vacant lands along the roads of the city.

The main objective of the municipal corporation behind this is to keep the roads in the city with heavy traffic free for traffic and footpaths of the city free for citizens to use, the anti-encroachment department stated.

PMC standing committee chief Hemant Rasne said, “Everybody must get an equal opportunity to earn their livelihood is the motto and mission of PMC.We have removed a number of obstacles which came in the way of the rehabilitation programme. We are trying to bring them into the mainstream and at the same time ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected.”