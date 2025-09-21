PMC rejects irrigation department’s demand to take over Khadakwasla jackwell

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has strongly opposed the irrigation department’s demand to hand over control of the jackwell at Khadakwasla dam. According to PMC officials, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram rejected the proposal outright, questioning the department’s intentions. The commissioner has rejected both the demands. (HT)

In a letter to PMC, the irrigation department on Friday had put forth two demands: a 10% year-round water cut for the city and transfer of the Khadakwasla jackwell to their control. The commissioner has rejected both the demands.

PMC officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The jackwell may be on irrigation department land, but the civic body obtained all necessary permissions. If it is handed over, the irrigation department would effectively control the city’s water supply. The jackwell lifts water from Khadakwasla and releases it into the closed water pipeline for Pune.”

Another official from the water department said, “As both are government agencies, we cannot comment openly. But it is significant that the municipal commissioner rejected the demand, sending a clear message.”

Efforts to reach irrigation department officials for a response remained unsuccessful.