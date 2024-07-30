PMC removes 200-truckload debris from Mutha riverbed

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday launched a mega drive to clear debris from Mutha River by pressing large number of earth moving machineries into service at Sinhgad Road. The civic body removed 200 truckload of debris from riverbed in a day and the work will continue for the next few days, according to officials. The drive that started in the morning continued till evening. PMC removed 200 truckload of debris from Mutha riverbed in a day and the work will continue for the next few days, according to officials. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The stretch from Shivne to Rajaram Bridge has turned into an island following rampant disposal of debris by private contractors, builders and landowners. Many experts have claimed that the July 25 flooding on Sinhgad Road areas is the result of dumping of debris on the riverbed.

A civic official said that dumping debris on the riverbed is to create land for commercial purpose and cited encroachments between Warje Bridge to Rajaram Bridge area.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “The main reason for flooding in Sinhgad Road area is dumping at the upper part of the river. The civic body will recover the cost of clearing debris from those found accountable.”

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said that debris have been dumped at multiple places on the riverbed, “PMC pressed into service more than 25 earth moving machineries on Monday.”

PMC deployed 25 JCB and 50 trucks to remove the debris, a civic official said.