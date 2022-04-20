PMC requests state to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has requested the state government to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes since 1970.

Since 1970, after the Panshet floods, PMC has been giving the discount to taxpayers, if they stay in their own house. Likewise, the owner was unable to give the benefit to tenant.

Later, the state government scrapped the discount and directed PMC to recover the discount offered to residential properties from owners with retrospective effect.

A civic official on anonymity said, “PMC had placed the proposal before the general body on take a call on state government’s instruction and apply additional property tax. However, elected members did not take a decision and the house was dissolved. Hence, the administration would need to take a decision as the new financial year is underway.”

A property tax department official said that the state and court’s instructions will have to followed.

Meanwhile, a civic official said PMC has written to the state government requesting the latter to not recover concession arrears, but implement it from this year. Newly added properties are being charged a tax bill without the concession.