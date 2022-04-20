PMC requests state to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has requested the state government to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes since 1970.
Since 1970, after the Panshet floods, PMC has been giving the discount to taxpayers, if they stay in their own house. Likewise, the owner was unable to give the benefit to tenant.
Later, the state government scrapped the discount and directed PMC to recover the discount offered to residential properties from owners with retrospective effect.
A civic official on anonymity said, “PMC had placed the proposal before the general body on take a call on state government’s instruction and apply additional property tax. However, elected members did not take a decision and the house was dissolved. Hence, the administration would need to take a decision as the new financial year is underway.”
A property tax department official said that the state and court’s instructions will have to followed.
Meanwhile, a civic official said PMC has written to the state government requesting the latter to not recover concession arrears, but implement it from this year. Newly added properties are being charged a tax bill without the concession.
-
Wearing masks, following Covid appropriate behaviour must in schools, offices
The district health department on Tuesday issued advisories for schools and offices in the district laying emphasis on wearing masks mandatorily and following social distancing guidelines amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram. On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 196 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 109 recoveries. The district now has 868 active cases with a positivity rate of 6.34%. Gurugram has reported over 1,600 cases so far in April.
-
Ring road: Pune district admin completes land measurement of 37 villages
PUNE The district administration has completed the land measurement of 37 of the 47 villages on the eastern part for the proposed ring road. On western part ,where land measurement is complete, and the process of land acquisition has started on both the ends. The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.
-
Police lathicharge protestors over village merger with PMC
Pune: Police on Tuesday lathicharged a group of people sitting on fast for the last two days as part of protest against the merger of their village with Pune Municipal Corporation. The police had to use force to disperse the protesting crowd, said PMC officials. The protest was led by Namesh Babar at Katraj chowk. The protestors included residents from Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi and Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi.
-
No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
Pune Municipal Corporation has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21). Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”
-
NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates
Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics