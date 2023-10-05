PMC restarts animal incinerator at Sangamwadi without maintenance

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday decided to change its plan to keep the Sangamwadi animal incinerator facility closed for maintenance and reopened it.

PMC has two animal incinerator facilities at Sangamwadi near Naidu Hospital. One incinerator is for small animals and the other is for big animals. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The maintenance of the big animal incinerator was called off midway following the inconvenience faced by animal lovers and pet owners, said officials.

Srinivas Kandul, chief engineer, PMC electrical department, said, the civic body had decided to call off the maintenance midway and started the facility on Thursday as there is no other alternative facility for animals.

“We have been receiving several requests from the veterinary department to start the facility at the earliest. Due to this, we have decided to conduct the maintenance after a couple of weeks,” he said.

The civic body had kept the big animal incinerator closed since October 2 for maintenance and had decided to start the facility after October 7. However, following the huge number of complaints received by the PMC’s veterinary department due to the closure of the facility, the civic body decided to stop the maintenance midway.

As per the officials the maintenance work of the scrubber, water pumping and installing tin shade was underway at the facility and was likely to be completed in the next three days.

PMC’s veterinary department daily receives 20 to 25 calls for the incinerator facility of small animals and around two to three requests for the incinerator facility of big animals.

“The veterinary department has received around 50 calls after the closure of the facility from pet lovers and pet owners who have lost their beloved four-legged friends,” said officials.

Two new incinerator facilities to start in 15 days

PMC-run incinerator facility at Sangamwadi is the only incinerator facility currently available in the city. As a large number of citizens avail the facility daily it even becomes difficult for the civic body to conduct maintenance of the facility. Due to this, the civic body has set up two incinerator facilities at Katraj and Bavdhan.

Both the facilities will be made functional in the next 15 days, said officials.

“Once these facilities are functional the incinerator facility at Sangamwadi will be kept closed for maintenance. This will avoid the inconvenience to pet lovers and pet owners, said officials.

