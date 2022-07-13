PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Post IMD issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, PMC has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.

PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.

Raut said, “By considering rains and instructions from disaster management cell, schools will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure.”

