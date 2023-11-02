PMC seals 180 properties over tax dues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started taking steps to recover the property tax dues and sealed at least 180 properties in the last two days.

The PMC has received ₹ 1,500 crore in revenue through property tax this year against the target of ₹ 2,400 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body on Wednesday sealed 40 properties and on Thursday sealed 140 properties and collected total of ₹8.81 crore, said officials.

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department, said, “Since April this year, the PMC has sealed 2,004 properties with dues worth ₹123 crore. From this week, we will intensify action against defaulters.”

The PMC has received ₹1,500 crore in revenue through property tax this year against the target of ₹2,400 crore.

As there was confusion over the 40 per cent discount on properties, PMC started distributing the property tax bills in mid-April as the state government took time to decide on tax rebates. Now, the civic body will intensify action against defaulters to meet this year’s target, said officials.

