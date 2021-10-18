Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news
pune news

PMC security guards haven’t been paid salaries for 3 months

Nearly 1,500 security guards working with the PMC have not received their salary for the last three months
The reason the PMC security guards have not been paid is that the security agency was changed midway and neither the old nor the new agency ended up paying them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE: Nearly 1,500 security guards working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have not received their salary for the last three months. Worse still, one of the female security guards working at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch suffered a heart attack on Monday and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is now blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the sorry state of affairs.

The real reason the security guards have not been paid is that the security agency was changed midway and neither the old nor the new agency ended up paying them.

However, Parvati NCP leader Nitin Kadam said, “One of the female security guards suffered an attack while she was on duty. Her colleagues admitted her to the hospital. The security guards said most of them are worried due to their financial condition.”

Recently, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, party spokesperson Pradip Deshmukh and party secretary Vinod Pawar met the head of the security department, Madhav Jagtap, and demanded that the security guards be paid their salaries.

Pawar said, “We are following-up with PMC officials for the past two weeks. Although these security guards have been working through the pandemic, they are not getting their salaries.”

