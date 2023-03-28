PMC seeks land acquisition funds from state government for Shivane-Kharadi Road

After seeking funds for the Katraj-Kondhwa Road and Chandni Chowk multilevel flyover, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take help from state government for land acquisition cost for the proposed Shivane-Kharadi Road.

A view of partly constructed Shivane-Kharadi Road. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Shivane-Kharadi Road was planned in 2011 and was partially elevated passing through the Mula-Mutha river. The main hurdle for construction of this road is the land acquisition cost. The aim of this road is to bring down the distance between Kothrud and Ahmednagar road as well as reduce traffic congestion on Karve Road, Deccan area and other parts.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday held a review meeting for various road projects and the issue of Shivane-Kharadi Road was discussed in this meeting.

“The PMC is planning to ask the state government for aid for this project. The civic body will submit a proposal to the state government and will get the land acquisition cost. I am confident that the state government will provide funds,” said Patil.

PMC road department head VG Kulkarni said, “The Shivane-Kharadi road is around 17 km. Some part of this road has already been completed, however, the civic body is facing issues for land acquisition.”

Another officer from road department said, “The project cost of the Shivane-Khardi Road is ₹363 crore. The project cost is getting escalating due to land acquisition. The state government earlier help for Chandni Chowk flyover and now promised to help for Katraj -Kondhwa Road. PMC is hoping to get funds for Shivane-Kharadi Road in future.”

The DP road in Kothrud area is also a part of this road. The length of this road is marked 24 metres and at some stretches PMC is getting 36 metres length. The proposed stretch was first proposed in 2011 has not yet been completed.

Of the total 17 km road length, the PMC needs to acquire land for more than 2km. The original deadline was extended till December 2021 and was later renewed. However, considering the current situation, the deadline will further be extended.

The project cost was ₹363 crore, with the corporation having paid ₹228 crore to the contractor till September 2021. However, the project cost has escalated by ₹41.50 crore because of land acquisition, said officials.