PMC seeks Rs300 crore collected by PMRDA from merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has demanded Rs300 crore from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) that it collected from merged villages.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “At least 34 villages have been merged with PMC recently. Earlier, the state government had empowered PMRDA to collect building plan fees from 34 villages. However, after the merger of villages with PMC, PMRDA continued to collect these funds from 11 villages. We seek PMRDA to handover these fees from 11 villages merged with PMC in the first phase.”

PMC officials said, “As per PMC estimate, PMRDA recovered Rs300 crore revenue from 11 merged villages. As PMC is developing basic infrastructure in these areas, PMRDA should return the funds.”

Waghmare said, “We have been writing to PMRDA and doing regular follow-ups.”