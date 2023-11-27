PMC serves notice to 124 developers for non-compliance with air pollution norms

More than a fortnight after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on November 2, 2023 issued guidelines to developers for containing air pollution in the city, the civic body has now served notices to 124 developers between November 22 and 25 for lack of compliance with these regulations. Of the 124 notices, 57 were issued to developers between November 22 and 24 while the remaining 67 notices were issued in the course of a single day on Saturday, according to PMC officials.

While the civic body has served notices to 124 developers in the city for not taking precautionary measures to control air pollution and has asked them to submit a report on the same. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the civic body has served notices to 124 developers in the city for not taking precautionary measures to control air pollution and has asked them to submit a report on the same, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Pune chapter has informed the PMC that its members have been asked to take steps to control air pollution as per a previous High Court (HC) order.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner of the PMC, said, “The PMC aims to tackle air pollution by taking everyone on board. Developers will have to ensure adherence to pollution control measures, contributing to the overall improvement of air quality in the city. Developers will have to take pollution control measures to contribute to the overall improvement of air quality in the city. However, we have found that some of developers are not implementing rules. Therefore, we have sent notices to them.” Khemnar clarified that no builder has been asked to stop work so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our aim is not to act against developers unnecessarily. The realtors should carry out regular measures of controlling pollution on construction sites. We are checking it and sending notices to developers who are not following it. If developers fail to do so after repeated appeals, we will take action to stop work,” said Khemnar.

Meanwhile, the CREDAI Pune chapter on Sunday issued a statement and assured that it will cooperate with the PMC. The builders’ body has also asked its members to install sprinkler systems at construction sites to reduce pollution, and put up minimum 14 feet high GI/metal sheets and six feet green cloth above that around the periphery of the project construction site.

CREDAI said that it has asked members to make necessary arrangements and install systems on project construction sites, and make arrangements for wrapping green nets around the building. “The vendor/supplier of trucks is asked to ensure that the truck is fully covered so that the construction debris does not become airborne during transportation and to ensure that vehicles have a valid PUC certificate. The members are asked to ensure the covering of loose construction material with tarpaulins in the main stockyards.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranjit Naiknavare, president of the CREDAI Pune chapter, said, “We understand that the authorities have started issuing notices to a few of our members to ensure implementation as per the guidelines issued to prevent air pollution. However, the association would like to clarify that such notices are in the nature of precautions and not for stoppage of work. The association does not support any failure to comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities.”

The PMC move comes on the back of deteriorating air quality in major cities across the country which has prompted the government to take action. Concerned about the impact of air pollution on the citizens’ health, the High Court (HC) has instructed the government to compile a report on measures taken by major cities and submit the same to the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON