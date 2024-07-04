 PMC serves notice to ARAI for damaging tree roots during trench digging - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC serves notice to ARAI for damaging tree roots during trench digging

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 04, 2024 06:30 AM IST

PMC has mentioned in the letter that a trench was dug along the road outside the institute in the second week of June to improve water drainage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tree authority recently served a show cause notice to Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for causing damage to the trees on Vetal Tekdi during excavation work carried by the institute.

The excavation exposed tree roots, causing damage to the trees. (Hindustan Times)
The excavation exposed tree roots, causing damage to the trees. (Hindustan Times)

PMC has mentioned in the letter that a trench was dug along the road outside the institute in the second week of June to improve water drainage. The excavation exposed tree roots, causing damage to the trees.

Kedar Vaze, assistant municipal commissioner, Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office and tree officer, said, “After receiving complaints from residents on June 24, we visited the site and sent a show cause letter ARAI last week. We haven’t received any response from ARAI officials yet.”

The ARAI has requested that no action be taken against them under the Maharashtra (Urban Area) Preservation and Protection of Trees Act, 1975.

The civic body has asked them to respond within eight days of receiving the letter to avoid action.

Sushma Date, activist said, “ARAI has shown complete disregard for the sensitive ecosystem which they’ve been occupying since 1974. Special care should be taken while undertaking such work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC serves notice to ARAI for damaging tree roots during trench digging
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On