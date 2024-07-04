PMC serves notice to ARAI for damaging tree roots during trench digging

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tree authority recently served a show cause notice to Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for causing damage to the trees on Vetal Tekdi during excavation work carried by the institute. The excavation exposed tree roots, causing damage to the trees. (Hindustan Times)

PMC has mentioned in the letter that a trench was dug along the road outside the institute in the second week of June to improve water drainage. The excavation exposed tree roots, causing damage to the trees.

Kedar Vaze, assistant municipal commissioner, Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office and tree officer, said, “After receiving complaints from residents on June 24, we visited the site and sent a show cause letter ARAI last week. We haven’t received any response from ARAI officials yet.”

The ARAI has requested that no action be taken against them under the Maharashtra (Urban Area) Preservation and Protection of Trees Act, 1975.

The civic body has asked them to respond within eight days of receiving the letter to avoid action.

Sushma Date, activist said, “ARAI has shown complete disregard for the sensitive ecosystem which they’ve been occupying since 1974. Special care should be taken while undertaking such work.”