PMC serves notices to properties to acquire land for PMRDA metro line 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has served notices to various establishments on Ganeshkhind Road to acquire land for the Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi metro line 3 being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The PMRDA had written to the PMC to acquire extra land on Ganeshkhind Road and handover the same for work on metro line 3. Work underway for Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi metro line. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner of PMC, said, “The municipal corporation has served notices to properties on Ganeshkhind Road for handover of land as per the PMRDA letter.”

Rajendra Thorat, deputy engineer of the land acquisition department, PMC, said, “As per the development plan (DP), the width of Ganeshkhind Road is 45 metres. However, the existing width of the road is 36 metres due to the footpath and other work. Now, the PMRDA needs extra land for the metro work. So, we have served notices to properties along the road.”

Mehendra Ghar, junior engineer of the land acquisition department, PMC, said, “We have served notices to 23 properties located on both sides of Ganeshkhind Road. These include private and commercial properties such as Cosmos Bank, ABCL, Kolte Patil Builders, Amar Builders, Goyal Ganga Group, Government Polytechnic, and industrialist Arun Firodia’s bungalow. Of the 23 property owners, eight have responded positively regarding handover of the land.”

“For road widening, we need 4.5 metres land on each side of the road. We will give the owners compensation in terms of transfer development rights (TDR) and floor space index (FSI). Goyal Ganga Group, Amar Builders and Cosmos Bank are ready for the handover. The PMC has started discussing with the property owners and convincing them,” Ghar said.

The metro line 3 is a 23.2 km elevated route connecting the information technology (IT) hub of Hinjewadi with the central business district of Shivajinagar. The PMRDA is developing the project on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and has appointed the Tata Company to execute it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project during the ground breaking ceremony held earlier. The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line will have a total 23 metro stations once completed.