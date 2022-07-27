PMC should be planning authority for development of merged villages: BJP MLA Shirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has urged the state government to hand over the planning of 23 merged villages to Pune Municipal Corporation. Shirole made the demand during a meeting with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government post merger of 23 villages with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had kept major rights regarding these villages with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Shirole said, “After merger of these villages, PMC should have been the planning authority but the previous government empowered PMRDA. While building permission revenue is earned by PMRDA, PMC has to fund civic utility expenses of these new areas like road, drainage, water, sewage, streetlights and other infrastructure works.”

The MLA said that residents of these merged villages are facing difficulties as they have to visit two government agencies for any work.

Earlier, the BJP had objected to the state government’s decision to appoint PMRDA as the planning authority for merged villages. With the BJP sharing power at the state, party leaders expect Fadnavis to instruct officials to give planning authority rights of villages to PMC.

