PMC spent 52.86 lakh on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent Rs52.86 lakh on the 9.5-feet tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6.

The civic body put forth the details of expenditure for approval before the standing committee on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Prime Minister’s tour was confirmed in a short period, the municipal administration did not get time for approval from the standing committee and money was used from mayor’s fund.

Now as the elected members are not there and the municipal commissioner is the administrator, to complete the legal process, the administration put the proposal before the standing committee.