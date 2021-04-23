PMC staffer, 3 of his family succumb to Covid infection

The second wave of Covid-19 claimed four members of a family within a span of 10 days. Shyamsundar Kuchekar, 45, working at the Pune Municipal Corporation Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward succumbed to the virus on Thursday afternoon. His brother Vijaykumar Kuchekar passed away due to the infection in the evening.

Shyamsundar had lost his mother, father and brother because of the complications developed after contracting Covid infection in the last 10 days.

“Shyamsundar was a permanent employee of PMC. He was hospitalised at a private hospital on April 4,” said Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward officer.

The Kuchekar family resides at Swami Vivekanand Society in Hadapsar.

Shyamsundar is survived by two daughters and a son.

“He was a soft-spoken and helpful person. The virus wiping out a family within two weeks is devastating. He was admitted to Noble hospital. This second wave has taken many families. People recovered from the virus when it was at its peak last year, but the present form of virus is more deadly and claiming more lives. The present wave is out of bounds for anyone. People need to realise the severity of the situation and strictly follow the Covid norms,” said Rajendra Tidke, PMC engineer, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office.

Shyamsundar’s mother Suman Kuchekar (70) was hospitalised on April 1 in Jehangir hospital. His father Laxman Kuchekar (75) was admitted to Jumbo Covid centre at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) on April 7 and brother Vijaykumar was admitted to the same centre on April 9. Shyamsundar’s parents died a week ago.

“Shyamsundar was directly admitted to ICU at our hospital on April 4 as his condition was critical and he put on ventilator. He was in ICU for 19 days and his condition did not improve. He died on April 22 noon,” said Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital.

The relatives of Kuchekar family are in a state of shock. “We thought that they were being treated at a good hospital and will recover, but the virus claimed them,” said Ganesh Bhise, brother-in-law of Shyamsundar.

The second wave of Covid-19 claimed four members of a family within a span of 10 days. Shyamsundar Kuchekar, 45, working at the Pune Municipal Corporation Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward succumbed to the virus on Thursday afternoon. His brother Vijaykumar Kuchekar passed away due to the infection in the evening. Shyamsundar had lost his mother, father and brother because of the complications developed after contracting Covid infection in the last 10 days. “Shyamsundar was a permanent employee of PMC. He was hospitalised at a private hospital on April 4,” said Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward officer. The Kuchekar family resides at Swami Vivekanand Society in Hadapsar. Shyamsundar is survived by two daughters and a son. “He was a soft-spoken and helpful person. The virus wiping out a family within two weeks is devastating. He was admitted to Noble hospital. This second wave has taken many families. People recovered from the virus when it was at its peak last year, but the present form of virus is more deadly and claiming more lives. The present wave is out of bounds for anyone. People need to realise the severity of the situation and strictly follow the Covid norms,” said Rajendra Tidke, PMC engineer, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office. Shyamsundar’s mother Suman Kuchekar (70) was hospitalised on April 1 in Jehangir hospital. His father Laxman Kuchekar (75) was admitted to Jumbo Covid centre at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) on April 7 and brother Vijaykumar was admitted to the same centre on April 9. Shyamsundar’s parents died a week ago. “Shyamsundar was directly admitted to ICU at our hospital on April 4 as his condition was critical and he put on ventilator. He was in ICU for 19 days and his condition did not improve. He died on April 22 noon,” said Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital. The relatives of Kuchekar family are in a state of shock. “We thought that they were being treated at a good hospital and will recover, but the virus claimed them,” said Ganesh Bhise, brother-in-law of Shyamsundar. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 9,863 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths reported in Pune Covid outbreak at old age home: 47 infected, two dead Arun Nigavekar, former UGC chairman, no more 300 oxygen beds lying vacant, due to lack of O2