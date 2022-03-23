Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC standing committee: Rasane moves high court

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking its intervention that the existing committee should continue
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking its intervention that the existing committee should continue till the next one is constituted despite appointment of administrator.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has appointed municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar as the administrator of PMC after the tenure of all public representatives ended on March 14.

Rasne said that the present standing committee along with its chairman is a legal committee and should continue till the next panel is constituted after the civic polls. “After the municipal administration replied that all committees cease to function after the end of corporators’ tenure, we have now approached the high court,” he said.

