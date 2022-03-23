PMC standing committee: Rasane moves high court
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking its intervention that the existing committee should continue till the next one is constituted despite appointment of administrator.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has appointed municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar as the administrator of PMC after the tenure of all public representatives ended on March 14.
Rasne said that the present standing committee along with its chairman is a legal committee and should continue till the next panel is constituted after the civic polls. “After the municipal administration replied that all committees cease to function after the end of corporators’ tenure, we have now approached the high court,” he said.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
