PMC starts flattening speed breakers in Pune city

Following complaints from activists and citizens that the majority of the city’s speed breakers do not adhere to the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun flattening the speed breakers.

Many commuters have also complained that they are unable to see speed breakers at night, resulting in accidents.

“The process of flattening the speed breaker has already begun. It is currently being completed as part of the work before the G20 summit. Once that is over, we will be doing more speed breaker flattening work,” Vijay Kulkarni, PMC’s chief engineer (road), stated on Saturday.

As per IRC, the profile of the circular-shaped hump should not be more than 10 cm above the road surface. IRC clearly states that any rise of more than 10 cm may cause damage to the vehicles.

In Pune, there are approximately 2000 speed breakers, the majority of which do not meet IRC standards. Many speed breakers are built inefficiently.

According to Dr Sudhir Mehta, coordinator of the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response and past president of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA), “During our meeting with the municipal commissioner, we also requested the removal of the city’s nonstandard and unnecessary speed breakers, which are causing traffic delays and medical issues. The same is supported by the city’s top doctors.”

Dr Purvez Grant, managing trustee and chief cardiologist, Ruby Hall clinic in his letter to Vikram Kumar PMC commissioner and administrator stated, “The speed breakers are causing major problems to the motorcyclist, scooters and cars. Not only it is damaging the cars, but it is also causing health problems for the public going over the speed breakers. This results in accidents and severe orthopaedic problems including spine problems. It is my firm belief that speed breakers should be removed as much as possible.”

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director of Parisar said, “It is deplorable that PMC road department has not been able to ensure that speed breakers are constructed as per dimensions specified along with proper paint.”

Prabhu Hiremath, who stays in Hadapsar said, “Every night from Sadashiv Peth I travel to my home in Hadapsar. I have to deal with large speed breakers daily, which are not visible at night. My vehicle was damaged numerous times.”