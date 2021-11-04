PMC starts prep for opening of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

PUNE: With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) planning to start a medical college in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from this academic year, the standing committee of the civic body has approved ₹1.97 crore for furniture, and over ₹62 lakh for buying various books as part of the initial purchase.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The PMC has got all the necessary permissions for starting a new medical college in the name of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As admissions start this year, the PMC is setting up the necessary furniture at Baburao Sanas school.” Rasane said that staff recruitment for the medical college is in its final stage and the standing committee has approved ₹62.51 lakh for purchasing various books.

Earlier on October 16, the central government gave its clearance for the PMC-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College to begin from this academic year. The medical college will be located at and attached to the Kamala Nehru hospital and Naidu hospital in the city. This year, a total 100 students will get admission and constitute the first batch.

A central government team had previously visited the PMC and raised objections but the mayor and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar subsequently met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the capital to sort out various issues.

Rasane said, “The PMC has established the pathological ward at Kamala Nehru hospital which spans an area of 2,200 square feet. The standing committee has already decided to run this ward with the help of Poona Medical and Relief and Research Centre.” The PMC has also approved the rates for various tests and all tests will have to be conducted at the decided rates only.

After B J Medical college, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College will be the second government-run medical college in the city. The PMC has formed a trust to run the college and is hoping that trainees from the college will serve in PMC-run hospitals.