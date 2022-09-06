PMC stops issuing crematorium passes at Vaikunth, citizens inconvenienced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped issuing passes for Vaikunth crematorium, post evening, creating inconvenience for citizens even as the civic administration has claimed that citizens can get pass from other locations where this facility is available 24x7.

Officials said PMC has stopped issuing cremation pass facility at Vaikunth, located at Navi Peth in the heart of the city, after the complaints from nearby citizens.

Although three are 28 crematoriums across the city, the Vaikunth crematorium is a preferred facility due to its central location, spacious area and proximity to main city hospitals. With better facilities, cleanliness, and availability of people to carry out post death rituals even during late night hours, many prefer Vaikunth crematorium where cremation is still allowed round the clock, though pass facility has been suspended. For cremation of their kin, relatives have to first obtain pass from PMC.

Rohit Vaidya, a resident from Bibvewadi said, “I visited Vaikunth crematorium for a pass in the evening, after the death of our relative. However, we were told that the facility has been stopped by PMC, and we have to go to Sassoon General Hospital to get the pass.”

PMC health department officials said, “The citizens are getting cremation passes at all our maternity homes. At the same time, passes are issued at Kamla Nehru and Sassoon Hospital during night time. Except Vaikunth, citizens are getting passes everywhere. During day time, citizens are getting passes from all PMC clinics and maternity homes.”

PMC health officer Kalpana Baliwant who is head of birth and death certificate department said, “After getting complaints from citizens, PMC had stopped issuing cremation pass at Vaikunth crematorium. But citizens are getting passes at nearby maternity homes at night.”

Another PMC officials requesting anonymity said, “Despite having crematoriums across the city, many prefer to come at Vaikunth. The staff here is pressurised due to this. Also, residents have raised environment-related concerns.”

