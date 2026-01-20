PMC surprise checks on vaccine stocks after tetanus shot row at hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a circular directing zonal and ward medical officers to conduct surprise inspections at civic health facilities to verify vaccine demand, stock availability and storage conditions, following a controversy over the alleged non-availability of tetanus vaccines at a municipal maternity home in Kothrud, said officials on Monday. The health department issued the circular last week following reports of patients at Late Jayabai Sutar Maternity Home being asked to buy tetanus injections from private medical stores due to an alleged shortage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The health department issued the circular last week following reports of patients at Late Jayabai Sutar Maternity Home being asked to buy tetanus injections from private medical stores due to an alleged shortage.

Hindustan Times on November 28, 2025, published the report of alleged tetanus injection shortage at the civic hospital.

According to officials, Sutar hospital has run out of tetanus vaccine stock in the past five days with patients asked to get the medicine on their own, resulting in many walking away without taking the mandatory shot, especially those coming in with minor injuries, animal bites or wound infections.

However, a PMC probe found that there was no shortage of vaccines at the civic level, but the situation arose due to lack of coordination between the hospital and the chief immunisation office at Narayan Peth while requisitioning doses. The civic body said that once the matter came to the notice of senior authorities, free vaccination was provided to patients.

The civic body issued the circular to prevent such incidents in future.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, said, “We have also issued a written warning to Sutar hospital. While the issue was resolved promptly, the incident had unnecessarily harmed the reputation of the municipal corporation.”