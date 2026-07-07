PMC suspends alternate-day water supply till July 12

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday suspended the alternate-day water supply till July 12 after rainfall improved water storage in the dams supplying the city. PMC on Monday suspended the alternate-day water supply till July 12 after rainfall improved water storage in the dams supplying the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PMC had implemented an alternate-day water supply starting June 15 due to low rainfall and declining water levels in the reservoirs.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head of PMC water department, said, “The alternate-day water supply has been suspended till July 12. A decision on the future water supply schedule will be taken after assessing rainfall and reservoir storage.”

The water supply department directed all superintending engineers, executive engineers, water treatment plants, pumping stations and distribution divisions to ensure uninterrupted water supply across Pune during the six-day period, officials said.

Furthermore, following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directions, the PMC on Monday declared a holiday in 101 municipal schools where warkari dindis are scheduled to halt. The schools will remain closed till Sunday and will be used as temporary shelters for pilgrims.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the schools are being equipped with drinking water, food and other basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay for warkaris. “Following the chief minister’s directions, PMC has made 101 municipal schools available for warkaris. All necessary arrangements, including drinking water, sanitation and other essential facilities, are being provided so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during their stay,” Nagpure said.

Additional seating arrangements have also been made at Savitribai Phule School and the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College campus in Bhavani Peth. PMC officials said more schools would be kept ready as temporary shelters if the need arises.