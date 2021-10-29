Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC takes action against 23 illegal firecracker stalls in Pune
pune news

PMC takes action against 23 illegal firecracker stalls in Pune

In the last two days alone, PMC has taken action against 23 illegal firecracker stalls in different parts of Pune
An illegal firecracker stall is dismantled by the PMC on Thursday. PMC takes action against 23 illegal firecracker stalls in Pune. (HT)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:50 AM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari

PUNE: Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowing setting up of firecracker stalls at 14 allocated places in the city, vendors are hawking firecrackers along roads and chowks forcing the civic body to initiate action against the errant stalls. In the last two days alone, the corporation has taken action against over 20 such stalls in different parts of the city.

The PMC took action against as many as 14 unauthorised stalls in the Warje Malwadi area. Thereafter, it seized firecrackers from seven illegal stalls at Sinhagad road and Dhankawadi. In the Dhole Patil road and Vishrambaug Wada wards, the corporation took action against two stalls. Most of the illegal firecracker stalls were found in suburban areas.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “We have initiated action against unauthorised firecracker stalls. In the last two days, we took action against 23 stalls which were posing a fire hazard and could have caused accidents. The action will continue for the next two weeks.”

Avinash Dhadphale, assistant anti-encroachment inspector, said, “The corporation has started action against illegal firecracker stalls in the city since last Monday. Till date, we have taken action against 23 firecracker stalls in various parts of the city. The corporation has given permission to set up stalls at only 14 locations and the list was released to the media along with addresses and norms to be followed. Notwithstanding, people are setting up unauthorised stalls at various locations, especially chowks and along roads and footpaths. The corporation has also filed police complaints against the owners of illegal firecracker stalls.”

RELATED STORIES

Last year, setting up firecracker stalls was not permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year, the state and PMC have eased the norms and allowed the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. Based on this, the corporation and the police have allowed setting up of stalls at 14 allocated locations across the city. However, people are refusing to follow the corporation and police norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP