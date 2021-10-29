PMC takes action against 23 illegal firecracker stalls in Pune

PUNE: Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowing setting up of firecracker stalls at 14 allocated places in the city, vendors are hawking firecrackers along roads and chowks forcing the civic body to initiate action against the errant stalls. In the last two days alone, the corporation has taken action against over 20 such stalls in different parts of the city.

The PMC took action against as many as 14 unauthorised stalls in the Warje Malwadi area. Thereafter, it seized firecrackers from seven illegal stalls at Sinhagad road and Dhankawadi. In the Dhole Patil road and Vishrambaug Wada wards, the corporation took action against two stalls. Most of the illegal firecracker stalls were found in suburban areas.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “We have initiated action against unauthorised firecracker stalls. In the last two days, we took action against 23 stalls which were posing a fire hazard and could have caused accidents. The action will continue for the next two weeks.”

Avinash Dhadphale, assistant anti-encroachment inspector, said, “The corporation has started action against illegal firecracker stalls in the city since last Monday. Till date, we have taken action against 23 firecracker stalls in various parts of the city. The corporation has given permission to set up stalls at only 14 locations and the list was released to the media along with addresses and norms to be followed. Notwithstanding, people are setting up unauthorised stalls at various locations, especially chowks and along roads and footpaths. The corporation has also filed police complaints against the owners of illegal firecracker stalls.”

Last year, setting up firecracker stalls was not permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year, the state and PMC have eased the norms and allowed the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. Based on this, the corporation and the police have allowed setting up of stalls at 14 allocated locations across the city. However, people are refusing to follow the corporation and police norms.