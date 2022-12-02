PMC taking loan to construct hospital at Warje when Baner hospitals lying idle

At a time when two new Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-owned hospitals at Baner are lying idle with most of their infrastructure unused, the civic body is erecting another new hospital at Warje on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. As the PMC is taking a loan for the construction of this hospital, activists and some elected members are raising objections to the same.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we realised the importance of health infrastructure. The standing committee and general body of the PMC had given their nod to this hospital and it is marked in the budget. As it is the first hospital constructed by any civic body on a PPP basis, the state government has also given its nod. Although it’s on a PPP basis, if the civic body takes a loan, the interest rate is minimum which is why the PMC is taking the loan.”

“Although the hospital is coming up on a PPP basis, it will need to treat some patients at central government health scheme (CGHS) rates. The total beds’ capacity is 700. In the meantime, if the contractor quits, the PMC has taken insurance for it,” Kumar said.

Whereas civic activists and some elected members raised objections to the proposal.

Former deputy mayor and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Dr Siddharth Dhende said, “Our existing infrastructure is not getting used to full capacity. Ideally, the health system should be run by the civic body but the PMC is erecting the infrastructure and handing it over to private parties. Our PPP experience is not good.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Dr Abhijit More said, “Our Baner hospitals are lying idle. While the PMC is claiming that some patients will be treated at CGHS rates, the same is not true. Many a time, patients are not treated at CGHS rates though recommended by the civic body. Even the beds are very normal. The remaining beds get utilised for private patients and the hospitals do business instead of charity.”

Civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “If the Baner hospitals have enough capacity and have already been constructed, the civic body should first use them to their fullest capacity. If still needed, they can start hospitals in existing buildings but why take loans?”