PMC temporarily shuts operations at 3 Covid-19 Care Centres as cases drop

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily shut down operations at three Covid-19 Care Centres amid a decline in cases. These centres were operative at Rakshaknagar Krida Sankul, Sant Dnyaneshwar Hostel, Yerawada and ITI Aundh.

As per the information provided by PMC officials currently, five Covid-19 Care Centres are run by PMC and 211 patients are admitted at these centres. Also, new admissions have been stopped in the Covid-19 Care Centre at Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha, Karvenagar and operations here will be temporarily shut after 51 admitted patients get a discharge.

According to the district health report, on June 6, there were 4,295 active Covid-19 cases in PMC limits. And as many as 2,295 were in home isolation and 2,000 in institutional quarantine or hospitalised.

“When the Covid-19 cases increased, we had prepared 13 Covid Care Centres, out of which eight were utilised. Apart from this 14 centres were requisitioned, but didn’t turn into the Covid-19 Care Centres immediately because once they are converted the maintenance has to be done. Collectively we had prepared for 7,000 beds,” said Rajendra Muthe, PMC deputy commissioner.

PMC is planning to reduce the bed capacity at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Boy’s Hostel Yerawada from 300 to 100.

“The Covid-19 Care Centres at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Aarogya Seva Kendra (Yerawada), Gangadham (Bibwewadi), Late Ramchandra Bankar School (Hadapsar), SNDT College (Karvenagar) will remain open. PMC does not have a major load at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Aarogya Seva Kendra as it is run with help from an NGO,” said Muthe.

As the number of patients has come down, PMC has already reduced the number of operational beds in the College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) jumbo facility from 700 to 400. In the second wave demand for oxygenated beds was more and the isolation centres without oxygen beds were mostly vacant.