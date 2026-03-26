PMC tightens supply of free tanker water, slaps ₹5,000 penalty for violations

Amid the rise in demand for water this summer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has tightened the norms around the supply of free water tankers following repeated complaints of money being collected by tanker- drivers and operators. The issue has been flagged multiple times in public meetings, standing committee sessions, and general body meetings wherein citizens have alleged that they’ve been charged for tanker water that is officially supposed to be supplied free-of-cost by the civic body. The civic body currently runs around 1,400 tanker trips daily, including 1,000 fixed and 400 emergency trips. (FILE)

In a circular issued on Tuesday, March 24, the civic water supply department has directed that water tanker operations be monitored more strictly. Executive engineers have been asked to maintain close supervision over tanker distribution, conduct surprise inspections through field staff, and ensure that no tanker- driver or operator collects money from citizens under any circumstances.

Similarly, residents and housing societies have been urged to report instances of tanker- drivers/operators collecting money for (tanker) water by submitting complaints with geo-tagged photographs on the PMC’s official WhatsApp number. Moreover, the authorities have warned that a penalty of ₹5,000 will be imposed in every case where violations are established. Civic staff found negligent in handling complaints will also face disciplinary action.

Additional municipal commissioner Nandkishor Jagtap said that the administration has taken the issue seriously, and issued clear instructions to tanker operators to stop all malpractices.

The civic body currently runs around 1,400 tanker trips daily, including 1,000 fixed and 400 emergency trips. However, an internal review has revealed that several emergency trips are being undertaken without proper authorisation.

The PMC supplies free tanker water in the newly-merged villages and areas with inadequate water supply. While contractors are paid per trip by the corporation, some operators have been misusing the system by supplying water without approval, diverting tankers outside city limits, and submitting inflated/fake bills; officials said.

Prasanna Joshi, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said that though rules are already in place, enforcement has been weak. “We have now instructed all engineers to ensure that no tanker is deployed without proper permission,” he said and added that strict action will be taken in case of violations.

The PMC has also banned unauthorised tanker exchanges and warned that payments will be withheld in cases of false claims, to ensure that free water reaches only those (individuals/housing societies) that it is meant for.