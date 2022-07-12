PMC to appoint agency to check green growth on bridges

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated tender to appoint an agency to clear bridges of green growth. Plants growing on bridges pose threat to the structure as its roots go deep, besides weakening it and posing danger to motorists and pedestrians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 15 bridges across Mutha river, 11 on Mula river and nine railway bridges, besides many flyovers in the city. According to the civic body, plant growth is mainly seen on river bridges.

Sandip Patil, deputy engineer (project department), PMC, said, “Despite our regular drive to clear bridges of plant growth, it grows again after some time. The agency appointed by PMC will use crane and other machinery to clear the plant growth as bridges are tall. The agency will use chemicals to check green growth.”

The civic body also plans to appoint an agency for maintenance of bridges and flyovers.