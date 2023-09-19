News / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint agency to identify water leakage

PMC to appoint agency to identify water leakage

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The civic body has been able to stop one crore litre water leakage while executing the 24x7 water scheme

Pune Municipal Corporation has invited bids to appoint an agency to identify water leakage in the old pipelines which are connected to the water tanks, said officials on Monday.

The agency will carry out a detailed inspection of old water pipelines which are connected to various water tanks in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The civic body has been able to stop one crore litre water leakage while executing the 24x7 water scheme. Considering this, the civic body has now has decided to check the leakage of pipelines that are over 40 years-old, said officials.

The agency will carry out a detailed inspection of old water pipelines which are connected to various water tanks in the city. The length of these old lines is up to 40 kms, PMC water department officials said.

The PMC proposal stated: “The agency will be appointed at the cost of 39 lakh. It will inspect and check the water leakage of the water lines at Hadapsar, Wadgaon, Warje, Parvati and Katraj.”

As per the PMC’s primary estimate, there is 60 MLD water leakage occurring at these pipelines.

