PMC to appoint consultant to prepare DPR of 15 flyovers

As the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government will provide 60 per cent funds for infrastructure projects in Pune, the Pune Municipal Cporporation has decided to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for 15 flyovers.

The civic body plans to construct 15 flyovers and six under passes and river bridges. Considering these infrastructure projects, the PMC had sought the state government’s aid.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We are appointing a consultant to prepare DPR of 15 flyovers. Once the project reports are ready, we will submit it to the state government.”

PMC officer Shrinivas Bonala said, “We have already floated the tender to appoint a consultant for three underpasses at Ganeshkhind Road. As metro work is underway in the area, it is necessary to have all the technical details.”

Municipal administration said that the land for five flyovers is in PMCs possession. For the other ten flyovers, the civic body needs to acquire lands or remove encroachments from some locations. The civic body is preparing a DPR for these 15 flyovers. Apart from this, there are three grade separators and three river bridges. Of the three river bridges, one will Wadgaonsheri and Mundhwa. The other will connect Koregaon Park and Kalyaninagar and the third will connect Sinhagad Road and Karvenagar.

