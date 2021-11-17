Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to appoint new consultant for 24x7 water project

As former consultant who prepared DPR has refused to continue working with PMC, the corporation has been forced to float a tender to appoint a new consultant for its ambitious 24x7 water project
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:20 AM IST
PUNE: As the former consultant who prepared the project report and detailed project report (DPR) has refused to continue working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the corporation has been forced to float a tender to appoint a new consultant for its ambitious 24x7 water project which is learned to be moving at a snail’s pace.

Nandkishor Jagtap, project in-charge of the 24x7 water project and executive engineer, said, “We have floated the tender for appointing a new consultant as the previous consultant refused to work with the municipal corporation. As per the contract, either the PMC or the consultant can quit work by giving 30 days’ notice.”

“SGI was the former consultant who prepared the project report and DPR. The firm cited Covid-19 and the financial situation due to the pandemic as reasons for leaving the work. However, the PMC has received all the data and drawings. The corporation issued bills only for the work carried out by SGI. According to the firm, there are some dues pending but the department will put the proposal before the municipal commissioner and senior officials will take the call on the matter,” Jagtap said.

PMC officials claim that the new contractor will be appointed within a period of two months and that work on the project will not stop in the interim. According to sources however, work on the project has been very slow due to which both the former consultant and the contractor have been widely criticised. Even the ruling party (BJP) is not happy as they were expecting to have something to show ahead of the civic elections. Besides, several roads in the city have been damaged due to the 24x7 water project and the PMC has not reinstated them properly.

