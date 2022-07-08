Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
pune news

PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system

PMC has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning by pvt agency
A public toilet in Pune. PMC has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning by pvt agency. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning.

The cleaning of toilets was managed by civic staff, but PMC plans to appoint a private agency to carry out the project.

According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city.

PMC official said a competent executing agency will be selected through a transparent tender process.

As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. The agency will be given the project for five years.

Zonal commissioner Nitin Udas said, “We are appointing a contractor for mechanised cleaning of public toilets, community toilets and urinals. The contractor needs to use small vehicle-mounted, high-pressure jetting machines to clean toilets.”

RELATED STORIES

Udas said, “PMC is appointing a private person for mechanised cleaning of toilets for the first time. The contractor will be responsible for regular cleaning of toilets, water supply, proper functioning of doors and locks, among others.”

According to residents, many of these facilities are in a poor state, stinking and lacking proper water arrangements. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP