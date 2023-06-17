PMC to write to private hospitals over delay in release of bodies

Pune: Following complaints from citizens over delay to release the bodies of deceased and causing hardship to the kin, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will issue a letter to 24 prominent private city hospitals next week asking them to release the bodies at the earliest. Following public complaints, PMC will issue letter to 24 prominent private city hospitals next week asking them to release dead bodies at the earliest. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the PMC officials, the delay not only causes issues for the kin, but also the citizens. Due to the delay from hospitals, cremations at Vaikunth crematorium continue even during late night and wee hours leading to inconvenience of citizens living in the neighbourhood.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC deputy health officer said, “The delay in handing over the body is witnessed to be acute during the weekends when most of the staff is on leave and when the death occurs in the evening. The hospitals need to appoint dedicated staff or hire additional staff to release bodies at the earliest. Moreover, they need to make arrangements to release the body even on public holidays.”

According to citizens, the hospitals ask to pay the entire bill before releasing the body or sign an undertaking stating that payment will be done in two-three weeks.

Dr H K Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital and President of Association of hospitals in Pune said, “We have staff present on weekends and holidays. The delay occurs when the relatives of the patient gather or there is issue with the billing. The body is handed over even if the bill is not paid in full.”

According to PMC officials, the time to hand over the bodies differs from case to case. The time to hand over dead bodies differs from case to case. The time taken is from one-and-half-hour to four hours, however, it should be done at the earliest. Other reasons for delay include autopsy, organ donation, medico legal cases, death within 24-hours of hospitalisation and family issues.

Ashwini Landge, former corporator said, “We had raised issues over the delay in handing over bodies. However, the PMC too has limited control over private hospitals.”

Vijay Alhat, a citizen said that a private hospital in the city took five hours to hand over his relative’s body. “The issue escalated and we had to involve the police in order to get the body. We told the hospital that we will perform the last rites at their premise if the body is not given to us.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said there is no reason for the hospital to keep the body if the cause of death is natural and payment is cleared. “Many times, the relatives are in emotional trauma and the body cannot be handed over to them immediately. Some have to be referred to the police in cases of suspicious deaths. In cases of pending bills there is a delay, but there is never a denial from the hospital. The PMC should also come up with some guidelines for the citizens when it comes to handover of bodies,” he, said.