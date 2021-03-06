PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hold an auction for nine flats owned by Nancy Icon builders and developers who failed to repay property tax worth Rs7.72 crore.

PMC property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has given an approval to hold an auction for nine flats from the builder’s project located at Katraj to recover the tax dues. The Nancy Icon Builders and developers failed to pay taxes on 140 properties. The total due amount is Rs7.72 crore. The PMC has already uploaded its name as a co-owner of these flats to recover the tax and sealed them.”

Kanade said, “The open auction would be held at Bharat Ratna Ambedkar auditorium at PMC headquarters. The timing of the auction is 12 to 3pm.”

The address of the project that will be auctioned is Nancy lake homes, Survey number 8/1/ A/65 at Katraj.