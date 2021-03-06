PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hold an auction for nine flats owned by Nancy Icon builders and developers who failed to repay property tax worth Rs7.72 crore.
PMC property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has given an approval to hold an auction for nine flats from the builder’s project located at Katraj to recover the tax dues. The Nancy Icon Builders and developers failed to pay taxes on 140 properties. The total due amount is Rs7.72 crore. The PMC has already uploaded its name as a co-owner of these flats to recover the tax and sealed them.”
Kanade said, “The open auction would be held at Bharat Ratna Ambedkar auditorium at PMC headquarters. The timing of the auction is 12 to 3pm.”
The address of the project that will be auctioned is Nancy lake homes, Survey number 8/1/ A/65 at Katraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navale Bridge Chowk audit report submitted, collector orders immediate improvements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens suffer as 37 CFCs remain shut since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents demand action against speeding bikers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vandana Chavan unhappy with PMC over protection of water bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Upadhyay takes charge as ADRM, Pune railway division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Landge elected chairperson of PCMC standing committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune: Bombay HC asks media to not give unnecessary publicity to woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students demand improvements in exam process after 2020 experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporators set up helpline centres for vaccination registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,848 new cases, five Covid deaths on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders back weekly markets by vendors in run-up to polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fines 1,577 public places in 15 days for violating Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private hospitals account for 303 vaccines in four days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox