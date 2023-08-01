PMC to better lives of senior citizens

PUNE: While life expectancy has risen across the board, Pune city is popularly known as a ‘Pensioners’ Paradise’ due to its sizeable old population. With a view to bettering the lives of the city’s many senior citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to launch facilities and activities for them.

The PMC has decided to start activities such as games, competitions, lectures and counselling sessions for the elderly. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC has decided to start activities such as games, competitions, lectures and counselling sessions for the elderly. Based on requirement and demand for facilities such as sit-out areas and libraries, the PMC will also provide these. The activities and facilities will be provided through the PMC’s social welfare department. Currently, the PMC is taking help from the Pune police to gather data on the elderly population in the city, said officials in the know.

Nitin Udhas, deputy commissioner of PMC, said that they are trying to understand the requirements of the elderly population. For senior citizens who do not have their own house and are living in old age homes, the PMC can work on providing a place for these elderly people. “We had a meeting with the senior citizens’ group last week and more meetings will be conducted next month to understand their demands,” he said.

Udhas said that other activities will be started with an aim to help older adults stay physically and mentally fit. “We will take the help of experts for this initiative. Our mission is to ensure that seniors enjoy a full life,” he said.