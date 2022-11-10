PMC to build modern storage for files, records at Naidu hosp

To maintain the files and records, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct a modern vertical storage at the new building located at Naidu Hospital.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar put forth the proposal and approved ₹1 crore. Commonly, files and records are seen lying anywhere in government offices, to maintain these, the civic body decided to build the vertical storage unit.

In the new building, eight halls have been reserved for record keeping. Records of various departments’ of the PMC will be kept here. The civic body is also purchasing new equipment for this, said officials.