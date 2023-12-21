PMC to conduct health camp for staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation has organised a health camp for its male staff on Friday (December 22). The Pune Municipal Corporation has organised a health camp for its male staff on Friday, December 22. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Diabetes, blood pressure and mouth cancer tests will be done for male employees on Friday at PMC headquarters.

Bhagwan Pawar, head, PMC health department, said, “We have made the arrangement near old general body hall where various medical tests of male employees will be conducted.”

“Employees should carry card of Prime Minister’s health scheme. We appeal to all the department heads to ask their staff to participate in the health camp,” he said.