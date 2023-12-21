PMC to conduct health camp for staff
Dec 21, 2023 10:27 PM IST
Diabetes, blood pressure and mouth cancer tests will be done for male employees on Friday at PMC headquarters
The Pune Municipal Corporation has organised a health camp for its male staff on Friday (December 22).
Diabetes, blood pressure and mouth cancer tests will be done for male employees on Friday at PMC headquarters.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Bhagwan Pawar, head, PMC health department, said, “We have made the arrangement near old general body hall where various medical tests of male employees will be conducted.”
“Employees should carry card of Prime Minister’s health scheme. We appeal to all the department heads to ask their staff to participate in the health camp,” he said.
Share this article