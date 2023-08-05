Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to construct new building for fire department at Lohianagar

PMC to construct new building for fire department at Lohianagar

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2023 05:01 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation will construct a new building for the fire brigade head office in Bhavani Peth, replacing the current dilapidated building. The new building will have parking facilities, offices, classrooms, an auditorium, and a cafeteria.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will construct a new building for the fire brigade head office which is located at Lohianagar, Bhavani Peth.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday approved the construction of the new building and appointed Noble Construction as a contractor.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “The current building in Bhavani Peth is in dilapidated condition. The PMC plans to construct a modern building with all the necessary facilities. The administration had put forth the proposal and it was approved by the commissioner.”

The new multi-storey building will have parking facility for fire tenders, offices for fire brigade department officers, classroom for 50 students, auditorium, and cafeteria. Along with new building, entry and exit gates will also be constructed, said officials.

