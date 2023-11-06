PMC to dismantle & reuse Vishrantwadi Chowk FOB at Pratik Nagar and Shivajinagar

Having faced criticism for poor planning and wastage of public funds over the demolition of two flyovers (Nal Stop and Pune University), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), wary of a similar reaction from citizens and civic activists, has decided not to demolish the Vishrantwadi Chowk foot-overbridge (FOB) to make way for the proposed flyover and grade separator. Instead, for the first time, the PMC will dismantle the FOB and reuse it at two other places in the city namely, on Alandi Road near Pratik Nagar; and at Shivajinagar to connect the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) Technological University hostel with the COEP ground.

Vishrantwadi Chowk foot-overbridge (HT FILE PHOTO)

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, “The Vishrantwadi Chowk witnesses traffic flowing in eight directions, creating chaos, particularly during peak hours. Our survey indicates that a combination of grade separators and underpasses at this junction could reduce traffic congestion by 80%. To facilitate this, we must remove the existing FOB, as it is incompatible with our plans. Earlier, we had decided to demolish the FOB. After discussing the possibilities of dismantling and reusing the FOB structure with the contractor however, we have decided to reuse it at two different locations in the city.”

Wayse said, “As per demand by local residents and local representatives, we have decided to reuse the FOB at Pratik Nagar on Alandi Road. Another location is in the Shivajinagar area to connect the COEP Technological University hostel to the COEP ground.”

Wayse said that the Vishrantwadi Chowk in particular, will have a Y-shaped underpass in combination with a flyover from Alandi Road towards Lohegaon and for that, the existing FOB will be removed. Without this, a flyover and grade separator cannot be constructed. Vishrantwadi Chowk, a busy junction where roads from Alandi, Pune Airport, and Dhanori converge, has for long been plagued by severe traffic congestion and safety issues. The junction, which leads to five roads, faces the problems of encroachment, illegal parking and beggars. The FOB was constructed without a proper plan. It was constructed by using steel in 2014 for around ₹7 crores. Back then, funds were made available through the JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission). However, no public outreach was carried out to determine if people would use the FOB. There was no third-party survey on whether people would climb the 50-odd steps in the absence of lifts. The FOB was opened to the public a month later due to election-related considerations. Also, four elevators were installed at an additional cost after no one used the bridge. Nearly a decade later though, the PMC has opted for a flyover and grade separator solution.

According to Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner of the PMC, in the current context, a FOB is not a viable solution for crossing the junction, as studies have shown that pedestrians prefer at-grade crossings over FUBs or FOBs.

