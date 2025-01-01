PMC to hold meeting with traffic police for laying pipelines for 24x7 water project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon hold a meeting with the traffic police to get their nod for road digging at critical points so as to lay pipelines for the 24x7 water project. The 24x7 project is in its final stages but the PMC is unable to lay water pipelines at critical points due to the traffic situation. The PMC is trying to convince the traffic police to give their nod early so that the work can be completed early. (HT PHOTO)

PMC additional commissioner Prithviraj B P said, “Though the PMC is the licence authority for road digging, it needs to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic police considering the traffic situation. For laying water pipelines, the PMC needs to dig roads and sometimes, close roads. The PMC had applied for a NOC on many roads across the city but the civic body is not getting the NOC. Considering this situation, instead of a dialogue between the water department, contractor and police, a high-level meeting will be called with the traffic police to sort out this issue.

“For carrying out road digging, laying of water pipelines, installation of water valves, and other necessary work at some points, three to four weeks are required. For that duration of time, the traffic police need to either close the road or divert the traffic. Considering this, they are delaying permission but the PMC too needs to complete the project and ensure good water supply to the citizens. The traffic police and PMC will sort out this issue and very soon, a meeting with senior officials will be organised,” he said.

A water department official on condition of anonymity said, “Almost 70% of the work on the 24x7 water project has been completed. At some places, there are hurdles such as land acquisition, road widening, and pending permission from the traffic police. The PMC is trying to convince the traffic police to give their nod early so that the work can be completed early. Considering the traffic situation however, the police are delaying permission.”