PMC to prepare city’s climate action plan with help from citizens

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 06:26 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation is seeking suggestions from citizens for its climate action plan. Citizens can submit their suggestions through a Google form. PMC will prioritize these suggestions in the preparation of the plan.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing the Pune climate action plan with the help of citizens and have appealed to the citizens to submit their suggestions for the same on a Google form prepared by the authorities.

PMC environment officer Mangesh Dighe said, “We are asking various questions to the citizens through Google form and taking citizens participation. PMC will collect the suggestions given by citizens and prioritise them in the preparation of the climate action plan. In the Global Mayors meet it had decided to prepare the city’s climate action plan.”

PMC officials appealed to the citizens, “Share the key climate challenges and top priorities for a resilient Pune and join the civic body in shaping the Pune Climate Action plan.”

PMC asked the following questions to the citizens and gave various options. Citizens only need to click the option and some places need to give their suggestions and what type of help they can do actively. The Google forms are available on PMC’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle.

https://www.pmc.gov.in/en/gcom-climate-action-plan

