PMC to provide accommodation to marginalised students preparing for competitive exams

With lakhs of students coming to the city from all over the state and country to prepare for competitive exams, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to arrange accommodation for those coming from underprivileged socioeconomic status. The survey assessed 191 study rooms and revealed issues such as poor infrastructure, safety concerns, and a lack of basic facilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A fire broke out in a study room in Navi Peth in October this year, causing significant damage to students’ study materials and disrupting their preparations. Following this incident, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale instructed the construction department to survey all study rooms in the city.

The survey assessed 191 study rooms and revealed issues such as poor infrastructure, safety concerns, and a lack of basic facilities.

The commissioner also interacted with students in the study rooms to understand their challenges. He noted that most of these students come from rural areas and face difficulties finding affordable accommodation due to their poor family backgrounds.

Bhosale said, “PMC will work to provide shelter for 500 to 1,000 students from economically weaker families who are preparing for competitive exams.”