PMC to purchase medicines worth Rs16 crore

The Pune Municipal Corporation will purchase bulk medicines worth Rs16 crore for its various hospitals and clinics. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will purchase bulk medicines worth Rs16 crore for its various hospitals and clinics. The civic administration has made a budgetary provision of Rs29 crore for covering medical expenses.

The health department had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval. At least 14 bidders participated in the tender floated by PMC to purchase medicines.

According to the health department’s proposal, the medicines will be used for elected members, PMC employees, poor people and patients undergoing treatment under various schemes.

PMC commissioner approved the bidder who quoted the lowest amount for supplying medicines.

