PMC to purchase sports equipment worth 85 lakh for municipal school students

Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase sports equipment for students of civic-run schools, and the municipal commissioner has approved a sum of 85.26 lakh for the same.

After Covid-19 restrictions were eased, the PMC school board decided to purchase various sports equipment for students of civic-run schools and floated tenders for the purpose. While the PMC commissioner gave his nod to purchasing equipment worth up to 85.26 lakh for the students.

Meanwhile, the PMC commissioner has also given his nod to various regional ward offices for levelling manholes that have gone below or above the road level due to repeated road works and tarring, and are consequently posing a risk to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. As various ward offices have put forward proposals for levelling such manholes that could lead to accidents, especially during the rainy season, the municipal commissioner has given approval to these works and directed that they be carried out on a priority basis.

